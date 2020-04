SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A nighttime patching operation will close a portion of Interstate 29 starting Thursday night.

The westbound U.S. 20 ramp to southbound I-29 in Sioux City will close from 6:00 pm Thursday, April 23, until 6:00 am Friday, April 24, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During this closure, motorists will be directed around the work zone using U.S. 20, Interstate 129, and Dakota Avenue.