Siouxland sisters create Facebook group for community to ‘adopt’ high school seniors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's been a tough few months for students across Siouxland. COVID-19 closed schools at a moment's notice. Those especially hit hard are seniors getting ready to graduate.

"I know what it's like to miss out on your senior night, your honors night, graduation, prom and I just really wanted to make sure that seniors knew that we're all in this together," said Emily Vo. "We're all going through the same thing."

Shelby Vo-Herfel and Emily Vo wanted to spread some love to Siouxland seniors. So two days ago they started 'Adopt A Senior - Siouxland Class of 2020'.

"I didn't think it would grow this fast and the community would respond so quickly," said Vo.

"It looks like currently, we have almost 2700 members and growing," said Shelby Vo-Herfel.

Here's how it works. Post a picture of your senior with their name and high school. Put "UP FOR ADOPTION" at the top and share. People then have the option to "Adopt" your senior by posting in the comments.

"Recently somebody sent a blank 'All About Me' page to the seniors that they adopted and they just kind of fill it in with what they like and their name and stuff like that," said Vo-Herfel. "I've also seen other people, they posted some good ideas on the page. Just stuff that they generally need in college or something that they need for school next year."

The two said they never expected the page to grow as quickly as it did. But, said it happened because of the generosity of Siouxlanders.

"I hope that it continues to grow and that the community just realizes that we're all in this together and we can't do it without the support of one another," said Vo.

More than one person can adopt a senior. You can check out the Facebook Group here.