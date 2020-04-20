South Dakota reports 50 new cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials have confirmed 50 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,685.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Health, 709 of those cases have recovered and no new deaths have been reported, leaving the statewide death toll at seven. All of the deaths in the state have been individuals 50 years old and older.

A total of 10,641 tests have come back negative.

A majority of the cases in South Dakota are male, with 915 cases. There are 770 female cases in the state.