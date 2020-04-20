Todd Siefker named 2021 Teacher of the Year for Sioux City Community Schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The 2021 Teacher of the Year for the Sioux City Community School District is Todd Siefker, a Spanish teacher at West High and the Sioux City Career Academy. Siefker teaches AP Spanish Language and Culture, AP Spanish Literature and Culture, and Spanish II. He also coaches freshman boys basketball and girls tennis for West High.

According to the release, Siefker has been a teacher with the Sioux City Community School District since 2004. Before joining the District, Siefker worked abroad teaching literature in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, and ESL in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. Sieker has a master’s degree in teaching from Morningside College, a master’s degree in teaching 7-12 Spanish education from the University of Iowa, and a bachelor’s degree in religion from Northwestern College in Orange City, IA.

One of his nominators said, “Todd’s passion for life helps him make personal connections with anyone that he comes in contact with, and in turn, he earns respect from those surrounding him. He makes it a point in everyday life to let people know he truly cares.”

According to Sioux City Community Schools, Siefker is "an astute teacher of the Spanish language" but his impact is much greater than that. The release says his students develop genuine connections with him and see him as a lifelong mentor, and that his teaching methods inspire curiosity and enthusiasm.

The release says one of the reasons Siefker received the honor is because his colleagues say that he is a master at balancing his teaching responsibilities, extra-curricular leadership roles, volunteerism, and family. Siefker is described as the epitome of a hard-working teacher that juggles many responsibilities effortlessly while always demonstrating kindness and respect for others.