Two local race tracks to hold races this weekend

JEFFERSON, South Dakota (KTIV) - Park Jefferson International Speedway and Raceway Park outside of Jefferson, South Dakota will be open and hosting races on Saturday and Sunday.

Both racetracks are limiting fans. Park Jefferson Speedway is only allowing 700 for their races on Saturday night. Raceway Park will only allow 500 fans for their races on Sunday. Steve Kiraly, owner of Raceway Park says they're taking the necessary precations to keep people safe.

"Temperatures will be checked at the gate before entry. Facemasks will be required," said Kiraly. "We're also going to have hand sanitizer on board at several strategically located places here at the track along with all of the COVID-19 warning issues posted all over the place."

Park Jefferson International Speedway owner Adam Adamson said in a statement that they intend to comply with the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and follow the guidance of state and local officials.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been urged to stay home and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. Many states have issued stay at home orders-- but South Dakota doesn't have this requirement right now.

"At this time, this is the only place in the country that is not breaking any laws by trying to run a race here at this time," said Kiraly.

The Union Country Sheriff's Department released a statement on Facebook that says because the South Dakota State Government has not issued any closures of any businesses, they will not be taking any legal action against either racetrack. The Sheriff's office also says that both racetracks are aware of the CDC guidelines and that people have the choice of whether or not to attend.

Governor Kristi Noem was asked about this weekends races in her news conference. She said she was unaware of the situation and that she wants to reach out to event organizers.