VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -- Vermillion Mayor John "Jack" Powell has passed after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mayor Powell has been serving Vermillion for 20 years, first on the city council, and then as mayor. He had planned to resign at the city council meeting on Monday, April 20, citing his ongoing health issues.

Powell had been battling cancer for more than 5 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Lisa Ketcham.