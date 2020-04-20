Wind dies down tonight with a beautiful Tuesday to follow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures were mild enough today but the wind was very gusty as a few sprinkles made their way across the area.

Our skies will clear out tonight and it will be a little on the cool side of things with lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday is looking like a great day with highs in the upper 60s and conditions will be much calmer with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday starts to warm up more as highs could go into the mid 70s for us under partly cloudy skies.

A front will be moving through and we can’t rule out a thundershowers developing along that front, especially in southeastern Siouxland.

Thursday will be very mild again with highs in the low 70s with a slight chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Our rain chances will become better Thursday night into Friday as Friday turns cooler with highs in the low 60s.

A slight chance of showers is going to linger into Saturday as well with highs on Saturday in the low 60s again.

Sunday is looking a little brighter with highs in the low to mid 60s with upper 60s possible by Monday.