Woodbury County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, county total now 75

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County residents, bringing the county's total to 75.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the data breakdown for the new cases is:

1 female (0-17)

4 female (18-40)

5 female (41-60)

1 female (61-80)

7 male (18-40)

8 male (41-60)

6 male (61-80)

The SDHD says there has been four total hospitalizations. Two people have been hospitalized and then discharged.

As of April 20, officials say 20 of the county's COVID-19 cases have recovered