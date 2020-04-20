 Skip to Content

Woodbury County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, county total now 75

9:07 am Coronavirus, Iowa News, Top Stories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County residents, bringing the county's total to 75.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the data breakdown for the new cases is:

  • 1 female (0-17)
  • 4 female (18-40)
  • 5 female (41-60)
  • 1 female (61-80)
  • 7 male (18-40)
  • 8 male (41-60)
  • 6 male (61-80)

The SDHD says there has been four total hospitalizations. Two people have been hospitalized and then discharged.

As of April 20, officials say 20 of the county's COVID-19 cases have recovered

Dean Welte

