Woodbury County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, county total now 75
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County residents, bringing the county's total to 75.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the data breakdown for the new cases is:
- 1 female (0-17)
- 4 female (18-40)
- 5 female (41-60)
- 1 female (61-80)
- 7 male (18-40)
- 8 male (41-60)
- 6 male (61-80)
The SDHD says there has been four total hospitalizations. Two people have been hospitalized and then discharged.
As of April 20, officials say 20 of the county's COVID-19 cases have recovered