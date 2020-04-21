American Association postpones start of 2020 season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The baseball season for the Sioux City Explorers won't start on time. The American Association has postponed the start of the 2020 campaign. There's still hope that part of the season can be saved.

Opening day was scheduled for May 19, with the home opener on May 26. The American Association will now aim for a start date in early July. The league is planning for an 80 game season -- down from 100 -- that would and extend to late September.

The X's say they'll be ready when the league says to 'play ball'.

"You kind of had to figure that something like this was coming based on everything that's been going on within the states," said X's Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations Boyd Pitkin. "We were hoping that we would get a May 19th start but deep down it was kind of not going to happen. It's a good thing that we haven't canceled it completely yet and at least going to try to do an early July start."

The American Association says they'll follow all local, state and federal guidelines before deciding to play.