Beautiful Tuesday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures

After a blustery day, winds calmed down Monday night and we have a quiet start to our Tuesday.



Temperatures are in the 30s early but will jump quickly through the morning hours.



We look to stay mostly sunny throughout the day and top out near 70 degrees again today.



Winds will stay lighter this afternoon with just a breeze out of the south.



A few more clouds arrive tonight but we should stay dry with a low in the upper 40s.



Wednesday will see the warmest temperatures of the week as we hit the mid 70s with a little more of a westerly breeze.



There will be a slight chance to develop a late day shower or thunderstorm, especially southeast of Sioux City.



We will still be warm Thursday with highs in the low 70s but a front arrives by the afternoon and it could spark a few showers and thunderstorms.



A better chance to see wet weather will be with us Thursday night into Friday and a few showers may even linger into Saturday.



Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend but not unseasonable as we reach the low to mid 60s.