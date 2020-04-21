BVU students share laughs with their audience during tough times

Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) -- Some students at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, are trying to make the best of the world's current situation.

Marci McGrew, let KTIV know about her son, Mason McGrew, a BVU Junior and host of BVTV Tonight! Right now, Mason, Junior Guy Tannenbaum and other on-air colleagues are calling the show: Off Campus Edition.

On this particular show, guests included BVU President, Dr. Josh Merchant, and a few others.

Since no campus and studio productions can happen right now, Mason has set up a studio in his parents' basement.

Mason says he want to keep sharing laughs and good times, in spite of what's happening.

"You know we're practicing some social distancing. The World Healthy Organization recommends we stay six feet apart. That's to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. To flatten the curve. Six feet wasn't enough so we're 7.5 million feet because Iowa and Nevada are a little far away," said Mason McGrew and Guy Tannenbaum.

Some of the segments in this show included a Presidential puzzle and college students in quarantine getting coffee.