Dordt coach ‘optimistic’ about fall football schedule

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- We still don't know yet if we'll have college football in the fall. Dordt University has been on the upswing the last few years. The Defenders are closing in on their first NAIA playoff appearance.

Dordt has been 7-3 in each of the last two years. As the program improves, the Defenders are getting more and more Siouxland kids to commit. Dordt also has a national recruiting base, with players from 24 different states.

Not knowing what the future holds, Dordt head coach Joel Penner was asked if he thinks the college football season will start on time.

"I'm going to say yes," said Penner. "Of course I'm not the decision maker on that. I'm full of hope, excitement and optimism. Until I'm told otherwise, that is how we're preparing right now."

Dordt is scheduled to start the season September 5 at Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa.