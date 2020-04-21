Even warmer weather on the way for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV ) - The wind was much calmer today and temperatures were a bit above average again with most of us topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Conditions are going to warm up even more heading into Wednesday as highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A little frontal boundary will work through later in the day Wednesday and southeastern Siouxland could see a line with a few thundershowers develop.

The rest of us will just have a small chance of an afternoon showers on Wednesday.

Things do cool down a bit for Thursday but still stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few showers could start to develop during the afternoon on Thursday with better chances of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms from Thursday evening into Thursday night.

A bigger cool-down comes our way on Friday when highs will be closer to 60 degrees and chances of showers will be with us throughout the day.

We’ll stay on the cooler side of things Saturday with highs again near 60.

A little warming starts to move in for the latter part of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the mid 60s.

A few showers will be in the forecast on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Isolated showers will still be possible on Tuesday with highs close to 70.