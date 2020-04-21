HEALTHBEAT 4: Emergency Room Safety

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Emergency care can't wait. But, during this time, many wonder whether or not they will be exposing themselves to COVID-19 if they go in.

"We provide that immediate access to care for those timely conditions," said Alan Faith, an Emergency Room Nurse Manager at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

Strokes, heart attacks, and other severe health problems. They're common things you might head to an emergency room for.

But, health care providers said while some may be weary of a visit during this time, you don't have to be.

"I think the impression out there is that the emergency rooms are not safe and I guess I would disagree," said Faith.

Faith said they've implemented several precautions to make sure their staff and patients are staying healthy.

"So a lot of these practices are in place already, but we've just kind of amplified them," said Faith. "So for instance if you were to present to an emergency room now, you would be screened for a fever or a cough prior to even entering the emergency room."

Faith said once you get into the emergency department, if you are suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms, you will be taken to a private room.

"And then we use standard precautions, the droplet precautions on you," said Faith. "So gown, gloves, face mask, and then of course eye protection."

But, those precautions aren't just with people presenting with COVID-19 symptoms. Faith said they're using face masks and eye protection with all patients.

"You may be there for a different type of complaint, but yet still be active in COVID," said Faith. "So if we can use those precautions that will protect our patients and our staff.

Faith stresses to not put off those emergency room visits during this time. He said if you are having chest pains, shortness of breathe, or signs of a stroke, call 911 or go to the emergency room.