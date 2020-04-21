Iowa reports 482 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 482 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,641.

The counties reporting the highest number of new cases include the following:

Black Hawk County with 107.

Johnson County with 69.

Marshall County with 51

Linn County with 51.

Woodbury County with 37.

Polk County with 28

Louisa County with 27

Tama County with 26

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have also been four additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 83.

The IDPH says the four new deaths were in Linn County, located in eastern Iowa, and Polk County, located in central Iowa.

One death was in Linn County and was an an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. The other three deaths were in Polk County with one involving an older adult and two involving elderly individuals over 81.

Currently, 1,293 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say 27,615 Iowans have tested negative for COVID-19.