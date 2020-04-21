Iowa’s Ride still on schedule, for now

IOWA (KTIV) - On Monday, RAGBRAI announced it would be postponing this year's ride to next year. For now, the inaugural Iowa's Ride is still on schedule.

Iowa's Ride is supposed to start on July 12th in Dubuque, Iowa. This years route runs through Sheldon and ends in Rock Rapids. Iowa's Ride posted a statement on their website that says it's still too early to make a decision on this years ride but that the safety of everyone involved is their top priority.

Read the full statement from Iowa's Ride below: