Local non-profit buys special gift for children who have been removed from homes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local non-profit organization receives a 32-hundred dollar grant to buy gifts for children who have been removed from their homes.

Variety -- The Children's Charity donated the money to the Crittenton Center in Sioux City

The organization serves more than 2,000 people each year, through several programs, including an emergency shelter.

The grant was used to purchase 24 bikes and helmets for children who live at the shelter.

The shelter provides a safe environment for kids, up to 17 years of age, who have experienced abuse, neglect, and trauma, and helps them heal, while they wait for a permanent home.

Leslie Heying, Executive Director of Crittenton Center, says the bikes allow the children to experience normal childhood activities.

"I know last week I was out there on one of those beautiful days that we had and I saw the children getting the bikes out and riding them down the sidewalk, so I know they are certainly being used. " said Leslie Heying, Executive Director of Crittenton Center.



To take a look at the other services the non-profit provides, click here.