MercyOne doctor explains how plasma can help COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many of you have questions and you continue to share them with us, as Siouxland and the world continue to battle COVID-19.

KTIV's Matt Breen and Stella Daskalakis were joined by Doctor Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, to help answer those questions.

STELLA: Why does COVID-19 appear to be hitting long-term care centers so hard?

Dr. Volz: The challenge with long-term care facilities is despite the effort they've made to really limit exposure inside the facilities and who comes into them is that those patients are really high risk. They're at an advance age and we now that is a high risk group and many of the that are people living in a nursing home have multiple other comorbid conditions that put them at high risk. So patients that might normally contract this illness will really not have many symptoms, these patients tend to get very sick.

That's why we initially found this in Washington (state) there was a high mortality rate.

Matt: What is the incubation period for COVID-19?

Dr. Volz: The incubation period can be as short as two days, but can really last as long as 14 days. Which is why when patients are at risk for getting an infection, or when you've been exposed to that we put people in quarantine for 14 days to keep them home and make sure that if they're going to develop symptoms they would have done it in that time period.

Stella: Is there a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19?

Dr. Volz: No there's really not a vaccine that we've developed yet. They're working feverishly to try and get a vaccine done. The question we have still is whether patients that have been exposed to the virus are immune and will not contract it again. So even if we develop a vaccine we're not 100% certain at this point that it will be effective.

As far as treatment goes, there's been discussion around hydroxychloroquine as to whether that is going to be beneficial or not, or whether you can take that for prophylaxis or prevention. We don't have that answer yet, but there are trials ongoing and hopefully, we will have those answers soon.

Matt: What is plasma and how does it help patients?

Dr. Volz: Plasma is the liquid component of your blood. There's multiple components: red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma contains a lot of different proteins that we use to clot the blood and it contains most of the fluids.

The important part of plasma with COVID-19 is that there's a process that we use where we can draw plasma off of patients that been infected and have the antibodies to that, and then we can use that plasma and transfuse it back to patients that are sick.

We're able to actually give those antibodies from someone who has been infected, and give those antibodies to someone who is currently infected to be able to help them fight that acute infection. It's a way of sort of giving them a vaccine without having had a vaccine developed yet.

