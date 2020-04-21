MercyOne joins ‘Hearts for Health Care’ movement to recognize health care heroes working during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every day, health care workers are putting their lives at risk to fight COVID-19, and save the lives of others.

A Siouxland hospital wants to help support and recognize the health care heroes working during the pandemic in Iowa.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has joined the "Hearts For Health Care" campaign.

You may have recently seen different colored hearts taped on windows, or shared across social media as part of the "Hearts for Health Care" movement.

It is a national campaign that was initiated to show health care workers how much they matter.

"It's an outpouring of support for health care workers who are working during this pandemic," said Lea Greathouse, Vice President of Mission, Marketing, and Foundation.

Heart decals with inspiring quotes such as "heroes work here," "not all heroes wear capes," "we are all in this together" as well as several with others like these can be seen at several locations across Siouxland.

"You see them hanging at community homes, business, and if you see that we all know what it means," said Greathouse.

Lea Greathouse, MercyOne's Vice President of Mission, Marketing, and Foundation says showing health care workers support during this time is crucial.

"Many of them may feel increased anxiety and seperation from friends and family and for them to see this visual representaion of love and support with those hearts -- it's very uplifting to them, and it can be the encouragement they need to really continue on with this very important work," said Greathouse.

Earlier this month the MercyOne Siouxland Foundation established the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The funds are used to provide essential medical supplies, equipment, and mental health resources to medical staff.

As part of the Hearts for Health Care movement, MercyOne has also designed t-shirts with the same heart design as the decals that people can purchase.

"$5 of that t-shirt goes to that COVID relief fund," said Greathouse.

MercyOne is asking that you share your hearts on social media using the hashtag #PowerofMercyOne. The photos will be shared with health care workers in MercyOne care locations across Iowa.

To learn more about where you can purchase a t-shirt click here. Or to download a heart click here.