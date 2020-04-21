New report released on the failure of the Spencer Dam in northern Nebraska

The Association of State Dam Safety Officials released a final report on the failure of the Spencer Dam. The failure occurred in Northern Nebraska on March 14, 2019.

A man who lived downstream from Spencer Dam died when it failed during an icy flood that day.

The report mainly focuses on the physical causes, the human and organizational causes, and the lessons that can be taken away from the accident.

That report indicates that regulators were not aware the dam failed under pressure from ice in 1935, and was damaged by ice in 1960 and 1966.

The report also says there's little the operators of the dam could have done on the day of the March 14, 2019 flood, to prevent it from collapsing.