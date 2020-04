SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City North senior Nate Reed has signed to play at Morningside.

The 6'3" Reed was third in the Missouri River Conference in scoring last season, averaging over 18 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.VHe averaged 15 points a game as a junior.

Reed joins a Morningside program that was 27-3 and ranked number-1 in the NAIA for most of the season.