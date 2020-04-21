Officials confirm 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 96.

The Dakota County Health Department says they have initiated a contact investigation for these new cases. They say all close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health officials and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.