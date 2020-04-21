Officials report 9 total COVID-19 cases at Tyson plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a total of nine COVID-19 cases stemming from employees of a Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, there are an additional 47 COVID-19 tests pending in the health district. The department says at this time it is unknown whether any of those pending tests are

those of Tyson employees or direct household contacts of Tyson employees.

At this time, ELVPHD says it is leading the investigation of these cases as the public health authority and has extended an invitation to Tyson to participate in this process.

ELVPHD says it will continue to apply the quarantine directives for

symptomatic contacts of workers under Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures, as well as the contact tracing of the asymptomatic exposed contacts inside and outside of work.

As of Monday afternoon, the ELVPHD says Tyson plant management has cooperated in the containment process.

Officials say the next steps outside of the investigation of confirmed cases include additional testing of symptomatic employees, an in-person site visit at the plant, and the passing out of information to all employees regarding measures to minimize the spread and exposure in the community outside of work.