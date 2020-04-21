Officials report additional COVID-19 case in Buena Vista County, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Buena Vista County Public Health & Home Care has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Buena Vista County, Iowa.

This is the third case reported by public health officials.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case is a 41 to 60-year-old male adult.

For up-to-date information about the virus in Iowa, click here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.

Some of the preventive steps Buena Vista health officials are recommending include:

Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out. Staying home minimizes the risk of exposure.

If you are still working, go to work and then come home. Wash your hands. Change your clothes.

Designate one person per household to get groceries and essential items one time per week, preferably using online ordering or curbside pick-up or delivery.

Avoid gatherings of any amount of people who live outside your home.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow/upper arm.

Stay home if you become sick and avoid contact with any person who is visibly ill.

Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.

Officials say if you think you may need to visit a healthcare provider, call first so your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or you can recover at home.