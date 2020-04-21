Officials report additional COVID-19 case in Buena Vista County, IA

Officials report additional COVID-19 case in Buena Vista County, IANew
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Buena Vista County Public Health & Home Care has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Buena Vista County, Iowa.
This is the third case reported by public health officials.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case is a 41 to 60-year-old male adult.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.
Some of the preventive steps Buena Vista health officials are recommending include:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out. Staying home minimizes the risk of exposure.
- If you are still working, go to work and then come home. Wash your hands. Change your clothes.
- Designate one person per household to get groceries and essential items one time per week, preferably using online ordering or curbside pick-up or delivery.
- Avoid gatherings of any amount of people who live outside your home.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow/upper arm.
- Stay home if you become sick and avoid contact with any person who is visibly ill.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.
Officials say if you think you may need to visit a healthcare provider, call first so your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or you can recover at home.