One dead and two seriously injured in two-vehicle crash ending in a fire in Dixon County.

DIXON COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) - One person is dead, and two were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nebraska's Dixon County.

On Saturday, April 18th at 1:38 pm the Dixon County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near mile marker 404.

Upon arrival law enforcement found that a Ford Mustang traveling east on Highway 20 had collided with a Ford F-150 with two occupants.

The F-150 caught fire as a result of the collision and subsequently caused a small grass fire.

The driver of the F-150 Benjamin Galvin, age 53, and his passenger Terrie Galvin, age 48, both of rural Laurel were taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mustang Rodney Bressler, age 66, of Winside, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Allen Fire & Rescue, Wakefield Fire & Rescue, Dixon Fire & Rescue, Martinsburg Fire & First Responders, Wing One Helicopter, Life Net Helicopter, Dixon County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the accident and fire.