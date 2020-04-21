Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms two COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Tuesday, officials from Seaboard Triumph Foods confirmed two people who work at the plant in Sioux City have tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, the two individuals have not returned to work since being tested.

The release says that as soon as the company found out about the positive cases, officials identified where they were assigned and worked with the Siouxland District Health to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.

A spokesperson says this is a total county.