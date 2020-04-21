Sioux City police confirm 9 staff members tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department announced back on April 9 that several members of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the SCPD decided to release the specifics on how many tested positive, saying they thought it appropriate to release limited information in the interest of transparency.

The SCPD has confirmed nine individuals of various positions tested positive for the virus. They include the police chief, a police captain, two police lieutenants, a police sergeant, a police officer and four civilian staff members

Sioux City police say these employees have been recovering and several of them have been able to return to work, following public health and physician approval.

SCPD officials say these employees worked in close proximity in two offices on the second floor of police headquarters and were not in positions that worked closely with the public.

Officials say most reported mild symptoms following their diagnosis with two having to seek medical treatment.

Since the diagnosis of these individuals, officials say no other officers or employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the department continues to operate with full staffing to respond to 911 calls and provide essential services.