South Dakota reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19, officials say 824 have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials are reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,755.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been no additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to eight. The latest death was in Minnehaha County, bring the county's total deaths to four.

Currently, 824 of South Dakota's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say 11,060 South Dakotans have tested negative for COVID-19.