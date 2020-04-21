Stores put safety measures in place for shoppers, employees during COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- When the weather heats up, people head out. Many go for walks and some run errands. But, with COVID-19, safety in local stores is top of mind.

Lowe's is just one of those many stores people are flocking to.

In a release earlier this month, the company announced additional measures being taken to ensure the safety of their staff and customers in the store.

They said those include installing customized plexiglass shields, providing masks and gloves to employees who want them, increasing the number of cleaning shifts, and developing an app so store managers can monitor foot traffic and limit the number of people in stores.

They've also enhanced social distancing protocols by removing displays to open isle space and they've added floor markers spaced 6-feet apart to help guide customers.

Menards was another store parking lot we saw packed with cars.

Company Spokesperson Jeff Abbott said in Sioux City, they are limiting the number of customers and employees to 500 total people. Also, children under the age of 16 are no longer allowed in any of their stores.

Employees must wear masks and gloves while inside the store and shopping carts are wiped down before customers use them.

Abbot said 6-foot social distancing signs have been placed all over the store including department desks and checkouts and 6-foot distance floor markings have been added in the checkout lanes.

Lowe's stores will close at 7:00 p.m. every day so there is enough time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize.

Menards has adjusted their store hours as well. They're open Monday through Saturday until 8 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

