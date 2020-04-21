Gov. Reynolds: State launches ‘TestIowa’ initiative to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing

UPDATE:

(KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the launch of "TestIowa," an initiative focused on increasing the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing.

Gov. Reynolds says program is a partnership between state leaders and private corporations.

Part of the launch is a new website where people can take an online survey to determine whether or not they needed to be tested for COVID-19.

To visit the website and take the survey, click here.

Reynolds said during her daily news conference Tuesday that the purpose of gathering this information is to help officials better track the spread of the virus and contain it.

Reynolds says the personal information provided during the survey will only be used for COVID-19 tracking.

PREVIOUS:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to update the public on the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

