Woodbury County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Siouxland District Health Department is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County residents, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 93. The age and gender of the new cases are:

5 males ages 18-40.

4 males ages 41-60.

3 females ages 18-40.

5 females ages 41-60.

1 female between the age of 61-80.

At the current time, SDHD is not able to provide workplace information for the identified cases, as Iowa law (Iowa Code Chapter 22) prohibits a local public health department from releasing information that could identify a person or business identified with an illness.

In Woodbury County, 20 people have recovered. Two individuals remain in the hospital, but two have been released. There have been no deaths so far in Woodbury County.