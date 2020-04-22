50th annual Earth Day takes place today

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd each year and this year marks the 50th occasion.



It is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world.



Earth Day was started in 1970 due to growing environmental concerns, particularly over air pollution caused by leaded gases.



More than one billion people in over 190 countries celebrate the event each year.



In honor of Earth Day, here are some facts and figures about our home planet (from NASA):

Earth is the third planet in the solar system, located approximately 93 million miles away from the Sun.

It takes light from the Sun just over eight minutes to reach Earth.

Earth is the fifth-largest planet in the solar system and is the largest planet made up mostly of rock and metals.

Earth's atmosphere is made up of 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and 1% other elements.

While all of the other planets are named after Roman or Greek gods, Earth comes from a Germanic word meaning "the ground".

Water covers 70% of Earth's surface.

The first Earth creature was a dog named Laika sent into space on Sputnik 2. She did not survive the trip but two Soviet dogs sent up later became the first Earth creatures to make it back to the planet alive and paved the way for astronauts to travel in the future.