Cherokee business adds mural to brighten up the town

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - While many people are social distancing and self-isolating, times can feel dark. One Cherokee business hopes a beautiful mural will brighten your day.

Dr. Kayla Ludvigson of Ludvigson Chiropractic wanted to bring some cheer to the side of her business.

Then, an idea came to mind about someone she had met across the state--graphic designer and artist, Jenna Brownlee.

"I went to her booth at the farmer's market in Des Moines and I loved her work," said Dr. Ludvigson. "And it turned out that someone here in town knew her and was a relative of her."

Dr. Ludvigson and Brownlee worked together to design the mural and the meaning behind it.

"We're a chiropractic office, but it doesn't relate just to chiropractic but everything in life," said Dr. Ludvigson. "If we do things to feel better, we're going to have a better life. So we just wanted a global statement that would apply to everything, but also chiropractic."

But the words on the mural aren't the only thing that portrays positivity.

"It's all so colorful, and it is dark right now," adds Dr. Ludvigson. "There's a lot of unknown things going on right now. So it gives us something positive to look forward to. And there are a lot of good things going on in our lives too that we need to focus on right now."

If the mural looks a little bit familiar, that's because Jenna Brownlee's work is all across Siouxland- including Sioux City and Okoboji.