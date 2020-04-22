First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thurston County, NE

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in northeast Nebraska's Thurston County.

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the patient is a male in his 60's and is a resident of Thurston County.

The health department says it has begun an investigation to determine how this person became exposed to the virus and identify close contacts who may need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

“The virus continues to make its presence known in our communities. The number of cases in our state continues to grow. It is very important that we remember to use good social distancing and infection control practices help slow the spread of the virus,” said Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director.

Those social distancing practices include: