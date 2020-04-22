Interbake Foods confirms a positive COVID-19 case

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- Company officials with Weston Foods, the parent company of Interbake, confirmed a positive test from a worker.

Weston Foods said they recognize they play a critical role in keeping Americans fed in the face of COVID-19, but their first priority is keeping their employees safe and healthy.

The statement says quote, "We learned of a positive case of COVID-19 at our North Sioux City bakery today. We immediately took steps to temporarily close the facility. As part of our preparedness plan, our response team is now working through a detailed risk assessment and action plan. In accordance with our COVID-19 protocols, we will not reopen the facility until it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and, in accordance with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been completed. Any employees who worked closely with the individual who tested positive will be asked to self-isolate and monitor for any symptoms."

The statement also says that they have teams throughout their company enhancing sanitation procedures, following social distancing protocols, and limiting visitors to their facilities. Officials say that over the coming days their focus will be completing the standard steps to ensure the health and safety of their employees while bringing operations back up swiftly and smoothly.