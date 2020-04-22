Iowa baseball and softball teams hold out hope for summer season

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- The spring sports season was wiped out for Iowa high school athletes. But Iowa is the only state with summer high school baseball and softball. Those seasons are still up in the air.

The Iowa Athletic Assocition and Iowa Girls Union says they'll make a decision baseball and softball sometime before practice is scheduled to start on June 1.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton won 11 of their last 13 games last season but came up one game short of the state tourney. The Warriors have nine seniors returning. They just hope they get a chance to take the field

"We just continue to talk to our kids and our coaching staff to just be ready for anything," said SBL Head Coach Matt Nelson. "Don't come back when we can come back and have any regrets on, I missed out, I could have worked out a little bit more. I could have been playing catch, I could have been doing stuff. It's extremely challenging for us in a sport like ours where you need a field, you need a cage, you need a buddy, you need a partner. But our kids are trying to do the best they can."

SBL was second in runs scored last season in Class 3A.