Iowa Department of Corrections expands COVID-19 testing; 10 additional inmates test positive

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is expanding investigatory testing at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) in Coralville.

The Department of Corrections is partnering with the Iowa Department of Health.

According to our sister station KWWL, the testing is initially focused on inmates who come from county jails in the special intake quarantine unit at IMCC, where the first positive inmate case was located on April 18.

In a news release, the department said in the past 24 hours, it has completed 69 new tests on inmates in the unit and four tests on staff. Of those tests, the department discovered 10 inmates tested positive. 11 tests are still pending. 48 tests were negative.

The department has ordered an additional 150 tests for staff and inmates.

The department will continue to expand testing for inmates and staff, especially those who help with the intake process and work in quarantine units. Once the department completes those tests, it will expand to other areas of the facility.

Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to medical isolation cells where staff will use full PPE.

At the prison, IMCC staff members have implemented a prison-wide restricted movement and they are currently deep-cleaning the affected unit.

Staff members are also separating healthy inmates from those who've tested positive.

The prison has suspended all non-medical admissions and transfers.

The department said at this time, the vast majority of inmates are asymptomatic and they will continue to be medically isolated and monitored.

Department Director Beth Skinner released a statement on the situation:

"The members of the IMCC team have and continue to do everything possible to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. The expanded testing they are conducting will be an essential part of helping us solve this problem. By knowing who to isolate, whether they are asymptomatic or not, we will be able to help reduce the spread at the prison. We plan to continue to expand testing with staff and inmates to have as much information as possible as we work to fight the impacts of this virus. I want Iowans to know that the courageous men and women of this department are working day and night to keep our prisons as safe as possible."

For more information about the department's pandemic policy, visit doc.iowa.gov/department-corrections-steps.

As the department expands testing at IMCC, it will update statistics at doc.iowa.gov/COVID19 each day.