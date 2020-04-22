Iowa reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 107 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,748.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have also been seven additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 90.
The latest deaths were reported in Black Hawk, Linn, Muscatine, Tama and Woodbury Counties. These deaths were confirmed on April 21.
- Black Hawk County had two death, both involving older adults between 61 and 80.
- Linn County had one death involving a middle-aged adult between 41 and 60.
- Muscatine County had two deaths, one involving a middle-aged adult and the other an older adult.
- Tama County had one death involving a middle-aged adult
- Woodbury County had one death involving an older adult. For more on that death, click here.
Currently, officials have confirmed 1,428 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.
Officials say 24,496 Iowans have tested negative for COVID-19. A total of 28,244 people have been tested for the virus in Iowa.