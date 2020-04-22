Iowa reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 107 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,748.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have also been seven additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 90.

The latest deaths were reported in Black Hawk, Linn, Muscatine, Tama and Woodbury Counties. These deaths were confirmed on April 21.

Black Hawk County had two death, both involving older adults between 61 and 80.

Linn County had one death involving a middle-aged adult between 41 and 60.

Muscatine County had two deaths, one involving a middle-aged adult and the other an older adult.

Tama County had one death involving a middle-aged adult

Woodbury County had one death involving an older adult. For more on that death, click here.

Currently, officials have confirmed 1,428 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say 24,496 Iowans have tested negative for COVID-19. A total of 28,244 people have been tested for the virus in Iowa.