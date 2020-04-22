Lisa Belk: Her legacy and community impact

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Family and friends remember the legacy Lisa Belk left behind.

Belk died on April 14 after she was stabbed to death during a disturbance in Morningside. She was 55-years-old.

During her life, she fostered over 30 children. She dedicated her life to helping others.

"She planted seeds. And those seeds got spread out to other people. And they remember that," said Ian Belk, son of Lisa Belk.

Ian Belk says his mom was known for being selfless.

He says she was an inspiration to himself and others around her.

"You know, she put other people's kids first, she would help other people. Before she would worry about herself. In fact, she didn't even really care, she just wanted to help people," said Ian Belk. "And that was just her main thing. I'm always thankful that she left that. It's something that I can use and I can pass down to other people, you know?"

Ian says you could always find Lisa with a smile on her face.

"She was very goofy. She was a people person. She was really good with kids. And I mean any kid. They just trusted her and she just connected with them each in special different ways," said Ian Belk.

Lisa's daughter, Zoe, wants to honor her mom by continuing her work.

"I just want to be able to make sure that she's proud of me. And not leave everything that she did working with the kids. And not let that go," said Zoe Belk.

Zoe says people would always call Lisa 'mom', even if they weren't her own.

"She just knew how to care for people. And she had a big heart. She always took the time to be a comfort to others," she said.

Both Ian and Zoe are thankful for the community's support.

"It's just good to know that so many people, that everybody still cares and everybody wants to remember her even though she's gone," said Ian Belk.

The community came together to support the Belk family raising over $15,000 to help with her memorial.

You can click here to check out a Facebook fundraiser helping to rehome the Belk family. There is also a Facebook page for people who knew Lisa to share memories of her.