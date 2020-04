LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 91 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,813.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there has also been four additional deaths in the state. This bring's Nebraska's death toll up to 42.

Thus far, officials say 17,394 people have been tested, 15,547 of them came back negative.