Officials report 113 total cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, NE
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county now has a total of 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Officials say the age ranges for all of the county's cases include:
- Five cases among individuals age 20 years and younger.
- Forty-seven cases among individuals between the ages of 21 and 40.
- Forty-seven cases among individuals between 41 and 59 years old
- Fourteen cases among individuals over the age of 60.