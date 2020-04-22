Officials report 29 total COVID-19 cases at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, NE (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed there are a total of 29 COVID-19 cases stemming from employees at a Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, there are an additional 56 COVID-19 tests pending in the health district, and it is unknown at this time whether any of those remaining 56 pending tests are those of Tyson employees.

ELVPHD says they continue to work with Tyson to implement containment protocolls as well as safe continued operations.

Officials say this includes a mandatory minimum two week quarantine for anyone inside or outside of the Tyson plant experiencing a symptom or a group of symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as a fever, cough, or sore throat.

The plant has implemented a 'no outside visitor' policy due to the expanding outbreak inside the plant.