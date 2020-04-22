One of the warmest days of 2020 with isolated afternoon showers

Temperatures are running 20 to 30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning as southerly winds and some cloud cover have kept us warmer overnight.



We have sparked off a few showers early this morning but those will dissipate pretty quickly by mid-morning.



We will be seeing partly cloudy skies with a breeze remaining in place at 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the west to northwest.



That will help propel temperatures to some of our warmest of 2020 so far with highs near 80.



In the afternoon a few isolated showers look to develop, especially southeast of Sioux City, and some thunder will be possible with those showers.



Skies will clear in the evening with a quiet night ahead; lows will be in the upper 40s.



Thursday looks pretty similar to our Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and some scattered thundershowers developing in the afternoon.



Showers become more likely Thursday night and into Friday with a front moving through the area.



Temperatures will be cooler Friday as we top out near 60.



We stay in the 60s through the weekend with a few spotty showers possible Saturday.



Highs will be closer to 70 to start next week with spotty showers again possible Monday and Tuesday.