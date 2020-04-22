Producers concerned after plants close because of COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- COVID-19 is creating problems for producers across America. Meatpacking plants are shutting down after workers have tested positive for COVID-19. But the hit producers are taking, could be detrimental.

For most of their lives, Bruce and Karen Grant have been raising pigs and sending them to the Tyson Plant in Madison, Nebraska.

But, as COVID-19 continues to infect workers across the Heartland, they had to start thinking ahead.

"We were selling pigs at a lighter weight prior to this coming closer to our area," said Karen Grant. "However we do have a couple loads ready to go now and we've been pushed back."

That's because plants like the one in Madison have had to take on more loads, as other plants around them like Smithfield in South Dakota and Tyson in Waterloo Iowa puts a pause on production.

"Right now, we're probably at the weight where we need to get wheels under them," said Grant.

Grant said they usually try to sell their pigs around the 289 weight range.

But, as their weight continues to rise, the price they'll get for them, continues to fall.

"And then if you hit 292, you've lost 50 cents," said Grant. "If you hit 295, you've lost another 50 cents. 298, another 50 cents. So yeah we'll take a price deduction."

But, concern is growing for pork producers across Siouxland. Grant said if it continues, and plants keep closing their doors, pork producers across the country will only have one option left.

"Honestly they would probably have to euthanize pigs," said Grant. "Call your FSA office. Find out if there is any way they can help pay for anything with loses whether it be digging the hole that you'd have to put the pigs in, that type of thing. But, lets hope it doesn't get to that point."

Grant said she's confident they'll be able to get their pigs sold.

"We need to keep the lines of communication open with our hog buyer and just have faith," said Grant. "Have faith that it's all going to work out some way. That's all we can do."

Grant adds they've been doing what they can to keep their hogs, that are ready to go to the plant, at a steady weight.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.