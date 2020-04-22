Rain chances to start creeping into the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a very pleasant day as highs soared into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region.

We did see a couple of showers develop in the area during the afternoon but these should quickly fade away this evening and we’ll see clearing skies overnight.

Thursday will be a bit cooler but still very pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase during the day and by the afternoon we’ll see a slight chance of a few thundershowers developing across Siouxland.

Those chances will get better Thursday evening and into Thursday night. Friday will then turn cooler on us with highs near 60 with a chance of showers during the day.

Saturday will give us a mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance of afternoon showers or a thunderstorm with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday looks like a nice day with highs reaching the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday bring quite a few clouds in again with maybe a slight chance of a shower with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will also be in the low 70s with another slight chance of rain showers.

Wednesday should stay dry at this point with highs in the upper 60s.