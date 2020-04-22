Sioux City Farmers Market set to open May 6th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Farmers Market is set to open on May 6.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Farmers Market, staff plans to implement heightened protocols to ensure the safety of patrons, vendors and staff during the event.

Officials say in a response to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be portable hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations and COVID-19 signage at the market. Officials add there will also be market-wide use of food safety gloves, masks as well as adjustments to the market's layout.

Officials say the market's core role remains the same, "to provide a safe place for patrons to make quick and purposeful trips to get local products."

The market will again be located at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue on the Tyson Events Center parking lot. It will run from May 6 until October 31 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

