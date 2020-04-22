South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,858, officials report one additional death
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 1,858.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there has also been one new death due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 9.
Thus far, officials have confirmed 937 of South Dakota's COVID-19 cases have recovered.
Officials say 62 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus.