South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,858, officials report one additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 1,858.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there has also been one new death due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 9.

Thus far, officials have confirmed 937 of South Dakota's COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say 62 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus.