Spencer, Iowa woman battling ALS now in hospice care

Spencer, Iowa (KTIV) -- About a year ago, a prayer chain and Facebook page were organized for a Spencer, Iowa woman, who has undergone groundbreaking therapy during her fight against ALS.

The family of Jaci Hermstad says she is now under hospice care.

Her parents say Jaci is not tired of the fight. She would fight forever if she could. They say her time to begin a new journey and feel the embrace of her sister, who succumbed to ALS, is here.

The family says, in part, quote: "Jaci, a true warrior in her battle against ALS, gave all. She has faced her diagnosis with a sense of resolve and determination and faith -- knowing all too well her path to a cure was virtually impossible....Jaci felt a sense of duty to honor her sister Alex and all those suffering from ALS by battling the disease head-on..."

At 8:00 p.m. every night, the family is asking Siouxlanders to pray for Jaci, and for her family to find a way to mend their broken hearts.