UnityPoint-Health St. Luke’s Dr. Kafka answers COVID-19 19 questions

(KTIV) - As Siouxland and the world continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions about the virus.

On Wednesday, Dr. Mike Kafka from UnityPoint-Health St. Luke's spoke with KTIV's Stella Daskalakis and Matt Breen about concerns residents have over the virus.

Stella: If a person thinks they have COVID-19, what do they do? Who do they contact in order to see someone so they can order to be tested?

Dr. Kafka: Currently in order to get tested you need a physician's order. So if you do have a primary care physician, you should contact their office and let them know what kinds of symptoms you are having. Either over the phone, you may be given instructions to go ahead and go to the testing sites that are available in town, or you may have to get an order from the physician who would call that into whatever site you are going to. If you don't have a physician, you can call the Sioux City Health Center, and they can do an over-the-phone interview with you. If they think you are someone who is potentially infected, they can call in an order for you and take that to the public screening site.

Matt: Why are we starting to see a larger increase in confirmed cases here?

Dr. Kafka: There are two things at play. There is an increase in the number of patients or the number of people in the meat-packing businesses in our area they are seeing an increased number of their workers who are having symptoms. And as they are being tested, they are finding they are being infected with COVID and also their family members. And additionally, there is an increase in the number of public screening that is going on, particularly through the Community Health Center where they are now up to 250-300 people a day that they are testing. So as the percentages go up, those numbers in terms of the total number of patients that are involved also go up.

Stella: How does the test for COVID-19 work? What happens to you when yo go get the test?

Dr. Kafka: The testing or the detecting of the presence of the virus's genetic material, the RNA that it carries, the test they use is extremely sensitive. It's believed it takes only 1 to 10 virus particles and the sample they get (is from) inserting a swab in your nose and swabbing the backside of your nose in order to detect the virus.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland.

So, if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like for us to ask, you can email it to us at connect@ktiv.com.