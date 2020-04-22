What is the paycheck protection program?

IOWA (KTIV) - Small businesses across the country are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Funding programs like the "Paycheck Protection Program" have been set up to help aid those small businesses. But the first round of funding ran out in less than 2 weeks.

On Tuesday, the senate approved a bill for a second round of P-P-P funding. So what exactly is the paycheck protection program?

It is a Small Business Association loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus crisis.

The loans have interest rates of 1.0% and a maturity of two years. The first payment will be deferred for six months and no collateral is required.

Businesses that qualify are those that have 500 or fewer employees, so as the owner can certify that the uncertainty of economic conditions makes the loan necessary to continue operations during the pandemic. The owner must also prove the loan will be used to fund payroll, rent or mortgage payments, interest on debt and utility payments.

KTIV spoke to the regional director of the Small Business Development Center and he says in the state of Iowa 22,295 loans were made, and $3.7 billion were loaned to small businesses.

"Every bank in Iowa is giving out these loans, this is a huge huge deal, this is huge," said Todd Rausch Small Business Development Center. " That's impacting not only those small businesses, but also the employees who work for those businesses remember the whole purpose of this program is to keep people on the payroll so they don't have to go on unemployment,".

But not everyone is happy with how the PPP works. Mark Vanderploeg the owner of the Cobblestone Court Hotel in Primghar, Iowa says he had to shut down his hotel due to the pandemic but was not able to get a loan.

He says banks were not prepared for what the government was offering.

"Politicians always talk about how they value small businesses, but their actions generally lead to bigger and bigger problems. The payroll protection program bills have no provision to prevent banks from picking the winners. The banks are in complete control of who gets the money, it has little to do with first come first serve," said Vanderploeg.

For more information on how you can apply for the program, click here.